Advertisement

Former Husker visits Memorial Stadium to kick off fifth annual Big Red Fundraiser

Special Event on Aug. 16 kicks off “Big Red Friday” Season to raise funds for RMHC in Omaha; All money raised will stay local across Nebraska
A former Husker and the voice of the Huskers visited Memorial Stadium to kick off the fifth...
A former Husker and the voice of the Huskers visited Memorial Stadium to kick off the fifth annual Big Red Friday fundraiser.(Abi White)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Husker and the voice of the Huskers visited Memorial Stadium to kick off the fifth annual Big Red Friday fundraiser. Jeremiah Sirles and Greg Sharpe helped to unveil this year’s Husker flag design.

Sirles and Sharpe were joined by the Longoria Family, who have recently stayed at Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha, as well as representatives from McDonald’s and RMHC in Omaha.

A former Husker and the voice of the Huskers visited Memorial Stadium to kick off the fifth...
A former Husker and the voice of the Huskers visited Memorial Stadium to kick off the fifth annual Big Red Friday fundraiser.(Abi White)
A former Husker and the voice of the Huskers visited Memorial Stadium to kick off the fifth...
A former Husker and the voice of the Huskers visited Memorial Stadium to kick off the fifth annual Big Red Friday fundraiser.(Abi White)

This event and the flag were designed to spread awareness for Big Red Friday on Aug. 27, when Huskers fans can visit any McDonald’s restaurant across the state of Nebraska to purchase a personal-sized Huskers flag in support of RMHC in Omaha.

All proceeds from Big Red Friday will stay local, benefitting RMHC families across Nebraska.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, some of country music’s biggest fans were packed in for award-winning superstar...
ICYMI: Lincoln bustles with country fans as Garth Brooks performs at Memorial Stadium
People spent hours hanging outside of Memorial Stadium tailgating, playing games, drinking and...
Garth Brooks fans flood to Memorial Stadium
File graphic of an ambulance.
LPD: 17-year-old hit by car in Gateway mall parking lot
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is searching fro 33-year-old Jeffrey Smith in a shooting...
UPDATE: Standoff comes to an end
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Family calling for change following Omaha South football player death

Latest News

Police stand off in Kearney
UPDATE: Police standoff in Kearney ends in death of suspect
Supply chain problems continue to impact county roads
Supply chain issues cause slower repairs in Lancaster County
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County