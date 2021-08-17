Lincoln man has five family members stuck in Afghanistan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is hoping his five family members stuck in Afghanistan will be evacuated from the country as soon as possible. Airlift trips are being made daily there hoping to get around 5,000 people out daily.

The Lincoln man was only comfortable going by one name for us, Hassan. He said the family members are his mother, sister, two nieces and a nephew.

He has a personal connection to Afghanistan, outside of his family members being there, as he served in the U.S. military there.

In his time overseas, Hassan has worked for multiple military branches.

He said, “I worked for special forces, military as well as army and marines.”

Hassan spent a lot of his time in Afghanistan. Some of the photos he shared with us show him at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

“I was deployed four different times in Afghanistan,” he said.

A country where he was once deployed is now where five of his family members are trapped after the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

Hassan said they were there for a relative’s wedding, but now they can’t get a flight home.

“I rebooked their flight for the 23rd and now all of the commercial flights are being suspended from Kabul, Afghanistan,” he said.

His mother, sister, nieces and nephew are all U.S. citizens and are all stuck in Afghanistan with no timetable for return.

All Hassan can do now is stay in contact and wait for them.

“I’m afraid of opening one video one day or the next minute to see my sister and their children being killed or tortured or kidnapped by people we can’t even trace,” Hassan said.

His nephew is just 4-years-old and his nieces are 2 and 11-years-old.

Hassan had to make a phone call Monday to his 11-year-old niece’s school.

“Today is her first day and unfortunately I had to make that call to the school and let them know that she has been stuck and can not attend school as of today,” Hassan said.

Congressman Fortenberry’s office told 10/11 Now they received a request from Hassan to help in this situation. Hassan confirmed this and had to fill out a form to allow the Congressman to try and help his family.

