Lincoln Saltdogs to celebrate 20th season with an anniversary weekend

The Lincoln Saltdogs will be celebrating their 20th season with an anniversary weekend, Aug. 27-29.(Lincoln Saltdogs)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Saltdogs will be celebrating their 20th season with an anniversary weekend, Aug. 27-29.

The weekend is part of a four-game series with the Cleburne Railroaders and the start of an 11-game homestand to end the 2021 regular season.

The game on Aug. 27 will begin at 7:05 p.m. and end with the traditional Friday night fireworks show set to hit music.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska is sponsoring the official 20th anniversary game. The first 1,000 Blue Cross and Blue Shield members to claim tickets at Saltdogs.com/BlueMember get free general admission.

The first 1,500 fans into the ballpark on Saturday evening will also receive a special 20th Anniversary Baseball Card Set, featuring all-time ‘Dogs greats, including photos and stats of their time in Lincoln.

The Saltdogs will welcome many players from all 20 years of baseball in Lincoln back to Haymarket Park throughout the weekend. Fans will be able to see familiar faces and various tributes will be played on the videoboard throughout the weekend.

Fans can see the upcoming schedule and purchase tickets at saltdogs.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Haymarket Park ticket office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or from 9 a.m. to the end of the game each night the Saltdogs are playing at home.

