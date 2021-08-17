Advertisement

Lincoln Southwest returning key players on defense and at quarterback

By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln southwest football is no stranger to success. They’ve seen a lot of it over the last few years with multiple winning seasons.

This year the change for the Silverhawks will be relying heavily on there defense as they continue to prepare for 2021. At practice this week the common theme amongst players and coaches was excitement.

They were excited to be back to some sort of normalcy after last season and for who they have on defense and the potential on that side of the ball.

“Our defense, defensive line and our linebackers are really kind of the strength of our defense, the strength of our team. We’ve got a bunch of really athletic kids over there, bigger size guys you know 250. You have Rink who is just an animal in the weight room.” Southwest head coach Andrew Sherman said.

Sherman was not the only person to bring up Matt Rink, who is one of 12 returning letter winners.

“I specifically look for Jake Leader and then Matt Rink defensively both of those two are big players from last year stepping back up this year and offense, Cal Newell has been having a great year running the football,” senior safety and wide receiver Bergen Anderson said.

Along with Cal Newell returning in the back field, the Silverhawks are also returning the man under center, Collin Firtton Jr. Fritton joins Rink as one of the letter winners returning in 2021 for Southwest.

“For offense and probably say Collin he’s really improved a lot from last year throwing some really good balls and just really stepping up into a leadership role,” senior guard and nose tackle Spencer Moye said about his quarterback.

Southwest finished last season 5-5 and this years schedule looks a little different with less Lincoln and more Omaha teams compared to last year.

They open up the year at home against Gretna on Aug. 27.

