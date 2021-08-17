Lincolne Northeast football; ready for a bounce back year in 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school football in Nebraska is right around the corner. Lincoln northeast entered day six of practice on Saturday.

This season the rockets are focusing on one thing, playing hard nose football. That style is on brand for a Northeast team that is looking to bounce back after last season.

As they enter 2021 the Rockets are looking to prove people in the community wrong. Players say they here the doubts going around and some of the doubters even coming from there own school.

According to senior center and nose tackle Gavin Wilbur, 2021 for Northeast will be about proving those doubters wrong.

“It left a real bitter taste in our mouth. A lot of us have been itching to prove ourselves, because a lot of people in the city don’t think we have what it takes to win any games this year. Even people within our own school have been doubting us and the ability to be able to prove people wrong is what motivates us more than anything I think,” Wilbur said.

Dominic Winn a senior tight end for the Rockets says a big key to improving from last season will be playing more physical.

“We’re just a hard team. Northeast has just always been a hard nose team, just know we’re going to hit you and we’re just going to keep hitting you and hopefully you don’t get up,” Winn said.

Northeast finished 0-9 last season and are led by head coach Dan Martin.

They open up the season on August 28t against Fremont. The Tigers beat the Rockets last year to open up the season 31-14.

