LIVE at 3:30PM: Health Director to discuss rising COVID-19 cases in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

As of Aug. 15, there are 67 people in Lincoln hospitals with COVID-19 and 54 of those are Lancaster County residents. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lincoln haven’t been this high since January.

