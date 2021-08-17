Advertisement

LIVE at 3:30PM: Health Director to discuss rising COVID-19 cases in Lincoln

Pat Lopez
Pat Lopez(LNKTV)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

As of Aug. 15, there are 67 people in Lincoln hospitals with COVID-19 and 54 of those are Lancaster County residents. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lincoln haven’t been this high since January.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above.

