LPD: Stolen credit cards, checks, IDs and more found in car during west Lincoln storage unit break-in

Arnold Ngezaho and Torrien Harris
Arnold Ngezaho and Torrien Harris(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department found a number of stolen credit cards, checks, IDs and more personal belongings inside a car during a storage unit break-in.

Just before 3 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to a business on W O Street and SW 20th Street for a burglary in progress.

LPD said a witness reported people were breaking into a storage unit behind a building.

According to police, responding officers saw 25-year-old Arnold Ngezaho and 19-year-old Torrien Harris breaking into a storage unit. LPD said they spoke with the renter of the storage unit who indicated no one had permission to go in or take anything from the unit.

Officers said tote bags from the storage unit were found inside Ngezaho’s car which had house and car keys, gift cards, electronics and jewelry.

LPD said officers found a bag with a syringe, as well as meth, in a bag that belonged to Harris. Officers said they found a backpack that belonged to Ngezaho with four hydrocodone pills, as well as 42 credit cards, 28 checks, 11 government IDs, three birth certificates and seven social security cards, along with counterfeit $20 bills.

Officers said nine of the stolen checks had been written out to Ngezaho for a total of $3,119.85.

Police said they also found tools used to commit burglaries. Both Ngezaho and Harris were arrested.

Ngezaho is facing the following charges:

  • Burglary
  • Possession of burglars tools
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal possession of financial transaction device
  • Criminal impersonation
  • Second degree forger
  • Criminal possession of a blank financial transaction device
  • Possession of forged instrument
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana

Harris is facing the following charges:

  • Burglary
  • Possession of burglars tools
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Second degree forgery
  • Criminal possession of financial transaction device
  • Criminal possession of a blank financial transaction device
  • Possession of forged instrument
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

