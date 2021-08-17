LPD: Suspected drug dealer arrested amid investigation into overdoses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe may have ties to a recent overdose in the community.

On Monday, just before midnight, officers with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at a home off 19th and Knox Streets in northwest Lincoln.

LPD said the search warrant was in response to an investigation of a person who had recently overdosed and had purchased cocaine from that home.

According to police, in the basement belonging to Brandon Davis, officers found cocaine separated into three bags, 31.5 lorazepam pills, 12 oxycodone pills and roughly $5,500 in cash.

In a bedroom that belonged to another man, officers said they found a loaded 7.62x39 rifle and double sided sword. Officers said that man is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning weapons.

Both men were arrested.

Davis is facing possession of cocaine with intent to deliver charges, possession of a controlled substance and possession of money while violating drug law charges.

The other man is facing possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges and possession of deadly weapon by prohibited person charges.

A third person was released without charges.

The investigation regarding the recent cocaine overdoses continues. Anyone with information can call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

For those with loved ones struggling with addiction, resources are available in Lincoln. Visit the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department’s Overdose Prevention page for more information. https://www.lincoln.ne.gov/City/Departments/Health-Department/Health-Promotion-Outreach/OD.

