Missing inmate returned to NDCS

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln was arrested over the weekend by officers with the Lincoln Police Department. Marcina Norris was taken into custody on Sunday, August 15, 2021 and returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She disappeared on Aug. 13, from her job at a downtown Lincoln office building.

Norris started her sentence on Dec. 17, 2019. She was sentenced to five and a half to nine years on charges out of Butler and Lancaster counties including first degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. She has a parole eligibility date of Aug. 23, 2021 and a tentative release date of Nov. 21, 2023.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.