Advertisement

Missing inmate turns himself in at facility

(CCC-L)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An inmate who disappeared from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last week, has turned himself in at the Lincoln Correctional Center. Michael Louis was reported missing on the evening of Friday, August 13, 2021. He turned himself in at LCC this afternoon.

Louis started his sentence on November 7, 2019. He was sentenced to five years for charges out of Gage County that include fourth offense driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and third-degree domestic assault. He has a tentative release date of April 16, 2022.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File graphic of an ambulance.
LPD: 17-year-old hit by car in Gateway mall parking lot
Police stand off in Kearney
Suspect dead following hours long standoff
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Family calling for change following Omaha South football player death
Police stand off in Kearney
UPDATE: Police standoff in Kearney ends in death of suspect
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots

Latest News

Look for another hot day on Wednesday with highs upper 80s, 90s, and lower 100s.
Wednesday Forecast: Rinse and repeat - more sunshine, hot, and humid weather for Wednesday
Nebraska Volleyball
Cook encourages masks at Red vs. White scrimmage
People who helped U.S. troops and diplomats in Afghanistan are terrified they'll be targeted by...
Nebraska politicians react to situation in Afghanistan
Marcina Norris left her job at an office building in downtown Lincoln. Clothing belonging to...
Missing inmate returned to NDCS