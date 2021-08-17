Pius X football rallies behind new quarterback in 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Pius X football has just over a week left until they take the field again to open up the 2021 season.

The Thunderbolts are relying on a mix of new faces and old to change things around this season. One of the biggest changes comes at probably the most important position on the field.

The man under center at quarterback will be a brand new face who didn’t start last season. The mix of the old will be there to help him out, Pius has three offensive lineman returning to help give there new QB some time along with a seasoned vet in the back field in junior, Julian Castillo.

“Castillo, he’s going to be a three year starter this year, he’s our running back and linebacker, he’s a stud,” senior wide receiver Joe Staab said. “Heart, we’re always going to fight and put everything on the field.”

Pius head coach Ryan Kearney is also excited for the mix of talent he has returning.

“We do have a new quarterback who didn’t start last year, but we’re excited about him and his ability to play the position. We’ve got a good number of skill guys back on the outside and defensively we got some guys who I think are really excited to play defense and fly around, I like our team,” Kearney said.

The Thunderbolts finished last season 2-7 with wins over Lincoln High and Lincoln North Star.

They will open up the season on the road at Lincoln East on August 26.

