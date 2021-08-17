Advertisement

Pius X football rallies behind new quarterback in 2021

By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Pius X football has just over a week left until they take the field again to open up the 2021 season.

The Thunderbolts are relying on a mix of new faces and old to change things around this season. One of the biggest changes comes at probably the most important position on the field.

The man under center at quarterback will be a brand new face who didn’t start last season. The mix of the old will be there to help him out, Pius has three offensive lineman returning to help give there new QB some time along with a seasoned vet in the back field in junior, Julian Castillo.

“Castillo, he’s going to be a three year starter this year, he’s our running back and linebacker, he’s a stud,” senior wide receiver Joe Staab said. “Heart, we’re always going to fight and put everything on the field.”

Pius head coach Ryan Kearney is also excited for the mix of talent he has returning.

“We do have a new quarterback who didn’t start last year, but we’re excited about him and his ability to play the position. We’ve got a good number of skill guys back on the outside and defensively we got some guys who I think are really excited to play defense and fly around, I like our team,” Kearney said.

The Thunderbolts finished last season 2-7 with wins over Lincoln High and Lincoln North Star.

They will open up the season on the road at Lincoln East on August 26.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, some of country music’s biggest fans were packed in for award-winning superstar...
ICYMI: Lincoln bustles with country fans as Garth Brooks performs at Memorial Stadium
People spent hours hanging outside of Memorial Stadium tailgating, playing games, drinking and...
Garth Brooks fans flood to Memorial Stadium
File graphic of an ambulance.
LPD: 17-year-old hit by car in Gateway mall parking lot
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is searching fro 33-year-old Jeffrey Smith in a shooting...
UPDATE: Standoff comes to an end
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Family calling for change following Omaha South football player death

Latest News

Lincoln Northeast ready to bounce back
Lincolne Northeast football; ready for a bounce back year in 2021
Lincoln NE looks to bounce back in 2021.
Lincoln NE football in 2021
Pius X ready for 2021
Pius X football 2021
Huskers Ranked No. 5 in AVCA Preseason Poll