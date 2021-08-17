Playoff win carries LCS into upcoming season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Christian was an underdog story in 2020. The Crusaders surprisingly qualified for the playoffs following back-to-back 1-win seasons. Kurt Earl says there’s a new attitude around his team, which will try to sustain success this fall.

“That momentum carries over,” Earl said. “The guys feel that and sense that and hope to capitalize on it.”

Lincoln Christian returns starters at 12 positions from last year’s 8-win team. Carter Sitzmann will take over at quarterback for the Crusaders, who open the season August 27th at Syracuse.

