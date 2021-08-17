Summer keeps rolling along
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Typical mid August heat and humidity will continue over the next few days with some changes by the end of the week and better rain chances.
Mostly sunny, hot and muggy for Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. South breeze will continue 5 to 15 mph with an occasional gust up to 25 mph.
Mainly clear skies for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
Hot and humid conditions continue on Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a south 5 to 15 mph.
It appears the muggy conditions will continue through at least Friday with dew points in the 60s and possibly into the lower to mid 70s Thursday and Friday.
There does appear to be a chance for wetter weather by Thursday and Friday, especially in northern and western Nebraska. Widespread rain is not likely at this time and will be more scattered in nature.
Temperatures will briefly cool down a little bit late in the week but the 90s could return by Sunday and continue into next week.
