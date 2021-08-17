Summer keeps rolling along

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Typical mid August heat and humidity will continue over the next few days with some changes by the end of the week and better rain chances.

Mostly sunny, hot and muggy for Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. South breeze will continue 5 to 15 mph with an occasional gust up to 25 mph.

Very hot conditions continue in northwest Nebraska and the panhandle. Hot and humid for central and eastern areas. (1011 Weather)

Mainly clear skies for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Warm and muggy conditions for Tuesday night. (1011 Weather)

Hot and humid conditions continue on Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a south 5 to 15 mph.

Hot and muggy weather continues. (1011 Weather)

It appears the muggy conditions will continue through at least Friday with dew points in the 60s and possibly into the lower to mid 70s Thursday and Friday.

Humid weather is anticipated for the rest of the week. (1011 Weather)

There does appear to be a chance for wetter weather by Thursday and Friday, especially in northern and western Nebraska. Widespread rain is not likely at this time and will be more scattered in nature.

As a cold front enters western Nebraska later this week, showers and thunderstorm chances will increase. (1011 Weather)

Temperatures will briefly cool down a little bit late in the week but the 90s could return by Sunday and continue into next week.

Slight cool down coming at the end of the week with better chances of rain. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.