Supply chain issues cause slower repairs in Lancaster County

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Supply chain issues continue to impact Lancaster County roads, with the County Engineer now worried it could bleed into snow removal this winter.

The County said it can’t get supplies needed for repairs, meaning fewer projects are getting done. The shortages are in supplies like paint, rock, vehicle parts and tires. All of these shortages delaying bridge and road projects across the county.

Normally, there’d be a lot more steel pipes in Lancaster County engineering yard, with shelves overflowing with truck tires. All year long, they’ve been struggling with these shortages and pressure is mounting.

“This is our time of year to get these pipes installed,” said Pam Dingman, County Engineer. “We can’t do it once the ground freezes.”

The shortages in pipes come down to price inflation. The County would normally spend $75,000 on 22 pipes. This year that will only cover 12, and they’ll take longer to arrive.

“This means we’re going to have to do less and it’s going to cost more,” said Dingman. “And when we have emergency closures, roads will be closed longer.”

She said a contractor had to pull off a project Monday morning because they couldn’t get the supplies needed. In a normal year the county would get 40 pipe projects down. Right now she said they’re all delayed.

“To have these shortages mid-year is detrimental to what we’re going to be able to get done,” said Dingman.

Winter also brings another concern. They’re waiting on new trucks to be delivered and they can’t get tire or parts quickly if something needs replaced.

“We’re hoping to get them delivered before snow flies because we don’t want it to impact snow removal.. but we are concerned.”

The county does update their website and Facebook page regularly with what roads and bridges are closed. If you drive in the county often they suggest you keep an eye on this as projects will be taking longer.

