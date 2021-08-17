UPDATE: Police standoff in Kearney ends in death of suspect

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - On Monday, August 16, 2021, at approximately 11 a.m. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received information that 33-year-old Jeffrey Smith was at 1823 2nd Avenue, Apartment B in Kearney. Smith was being sought by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office in reference to the shootings of two females in Elm Creek earlier this morning and believed to be armed.

Kearney Police Officers, Buffalo County Sherriff’s Deputies, and Nebraska State Patrol Troopers responded to the location and spoke with an adult female who was able to confirm Smith was inside alone. Members of the Kearney/Buffalo County Emergency Services Unit and Nebraska State Patrol S.W.A.T. responded to the scene. Negotiators were able to establish communication with Smith by cell phone.

2nd Avenue was closed from both directions, from 21st Street to 17th Street, due to the proximity of the home to 2nd Avenue. Area homes were also notified to shelter in place via Buffalo Watch and several other streets were closed. Additional assistance and equipment were requested from Grand Island Police and Hastings Police Departments. As a precaution, all Kearney Public Schools were placed in Secure status throughout the day. Trained negotiators communicated with Smith for several hours in order to reach a safe resolution.

With the use of two armored vehicles and a police tactical robot, officers began delivering less lethal chemical munitions inside the residence. During the negotiations, a police officer heard what was believed to be a gun shot inside the residence. With the use of a police tactical robot, entry was made inside the residence. Jeffrey Smith was located deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. This case is being investigated as an in-custody death.

The Kearney Police Department has requested Grand Island Police Department and the South-Central Law Enforcement Services (SCALES) to lead the investigation. No officers fired a service weapon during this incident and no officers were injured. Members of Kearney Police Department were assisted by Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Hastings Police Department, Grand Island Police Department, the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, CHI Good Samaritan EMS, Nebraska Game and Parks, Kearney/Buffalo County Emergency Management, and City of Kearney Street Division.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.