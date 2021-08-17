Wednesday Forecast: Rinse and repeat - more sunshine, hot, and humid weather for Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More of the same is expected as we head into Wednesday as the weather pattern remains rather stagnant. We should see some movement towards slightly cooler and wetter weather later this week as an upper level trough swings through the state.

Into Tuesday night, mostly clear and quiet conditions are expected across the state. Into Wednesday, more sunshine is expected throughout the day - though we’ll likely continue to see some hazy skies, especially for western Nebraska. While a rogue shower or two can’t be ruled out, we should stay dry on Wednesday.

Mainly sunny skies are expected for Wednesday. (KOLN)

Temperatures by Wednesday morning should be rather mild with lows in the upper 60s to near 70°. By the afternoon, temperatures should range from the near 90° to near 100° across the state. It will be another humid afternoon across central and eastern Nebraska with dew points in the 60s and 70s. Factoring in the high humidity, heat index values could reach the mid 90s for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska by Wednesday afternoon. Winds should remain out of the south at around 10 MPH.

Morning temperatures are expected to fall into the mid and upper 60s. (KOLN)

Look for another hot day on Wednesday with highs upper 80s, 90s, and lower 100s. (KOLN)

Heat index values should reach to the lower and middle 90s by Wednesday afternoon. (KOLN)

The extended forecast keeps hot and humid weather around for the next few days ahead of an upper level trough that is forecast to swing through the area late this week. That should help drive a cold front through the area which will knock down temperatures a few degrees by Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures quickly jump back to the lower 90s by Sunday and look to hang there into early next week. Our rain chances look highest from Thursday night and into Friday as storms are forecast to initiate across western Nebraska with a line of storms forecast to move across the state. Some beneficial rain looks possible across the state, but some severe storms could also be possible during that time frame.

Hot and humid weather is expected the next several days with rain chances arriving for Thursday and Friday. (KOLN)

