17 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Nebraska in last week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The latest report from Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services shows 17 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the state in the last week. Ninety-eight percent of COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska this year are people who weren’t fully vaccinated.
Also in the last week, another 60 people with COVID-19 had to be hospitalized in Nebraska. This brings the total number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 to 277. Ninety-seven percent of people hospitalized with COVID-19 this year are people who weren’t fully vaccinated.
There were 2,676 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last week.
Statewide Cumulative COVID-19 Testing (3/7/2020 – 8/17/2021)
- 235,075 Cases (+2,676 from prior week)
- 3,243,153 Tests (+35,986 from prior week)
- 277 Active Hospitalizations (+60 from prior week)
- 2,302 Deaths (+17 from prior week)
- 8.6% Percent of Tests Positive on Tests August 8-14, 2021 (+0.4% from prior week)
Statewide Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccinations (3/7/2020 – 8/17/2021)
- 1,977,098 Total Administrations (+23,333 from prior week)
- 92.5% Allocated Doses Administered (+1.0% from prior week
- 51.2% of Nebraska Citizens Fully Vaccinated (+0.5% from prior week)
- 5.1% of Nebraska Citizens Partially Vaccinated (+0.2% from prior week)
Variants of Concern (01/01/2021 – 08/15/2021)
- 2,790 variants of concern (VOC) identified among Nebraska residents (+165 from prior week)
- 1,697 B117 (formerly “UK”/Alpha)
- 843 B1.617 (formerly “India/Delta”)
- 119 B1.429/427 (formerly “California”/Epsilon)
- 68 P1 (formerly “Brazil”/Gamma)
- 37 B1.526 (formerly “New York”/Iota)
- 22 B1.351 (formerly “South Africa”/Beta)
- 3 C37 (formerly “South America”/Lambda)
Statewide Vaccine Breakthroughs (01/01/2021 – 07/31/2021)
- 44,246 Cases – Not Fully Vaccinated
- 1,616 Cases – Fully Vaccinated
- 2,235 Hospitalizations - Not Fully Vaccinated
- 79 Hospitalizations – Fully Vaccinated
- 729 Deaths - Not Fully Vaccinated
- 17 Deaths – Fully Vaccinated
