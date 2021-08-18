Advertisement

17 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Nebraska in last week

COVID-19 in Nebraska
COVID-19 in Nebraska(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The latest report from Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services shows 17 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the state in the last week. Ninety-eight percent of COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska this year are people who weren’t fully vaccinated.

Also in the last week, another 60 people with COVID-19 had to be hospitalized in Nebraska. This brings the total number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 to 277. Ninety-seven percent of people hospitalized with COVID-19 this year are people who weren’t fully vaccinated.

There were 2,676 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last week.

Statewide Cumulative COVID-19 Testing (3/7/2020 – 8/17/2021)

  • 235,075 Cases (+2,676 from prior week)
  • 3,243,153 Tests (+35,986 from prior week)
  • 277 Active Hospitalizations (+60 from prior week)
  • 2,302 Deaths (+17 from prior week)
  • 8.6% Percent of Tests Positive on Tests August 8-14, 2021 (+0.4% from prior week)

Statewide Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccinations (3/7/2020 – 8/17/2021)

  • 1,977,098 Total Administrations (+23,333 from prior week)
  • 92.5% Allocated Doses Administered (+1.0% from prior week
  • 51.2% of Nebraska Citizens Fully Vaccinated (+0.5% from prior week)
  • 5.1% of Nebraska Citizens Partially Vaccinated (+0.2% from prior week)

Variants of Concern (01/01/2021 – 08/15/2021)

  • 2,790 variants of concern (VOC) identified among Nebraska residents (+165 from prior week)
  • 1,697 B117 (formerly “UK”/Alpha)
  • 843 B1.617 (formerly “India/Delta”)
  • 119 B1.429/427 (formerly “California”/Epsilon)
  • 68 P1 (formerly “Brazil”/Gamma)
  • 37 B1.526 (formerly “New York”/Iota)
  • 22 B1.351 (formerly “South Africa”/Beta)
  • 3 C37 (formerly “South America”/Lambda)

Statewide Vaccine Breakthroughs (01/01/2021 – 07/31/2021)

  • 44,246 Cases – Not Fully Vaccinated
  • 1,616 Cases – Fully Vaccinated
  • 2,235 Hospitalizations - Not Fully Vaccinated
  • 79 Hospitalizations – Fully Vaccinated
  • 729 Deaths - Not Fully Vaccinated
  • 17 Deaths – Fully Vaccinated

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk dial increased back to orange (high risk of spread).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases back to orange
Brandon Davis
LPD: Suspected drug dealer arrested amid investigation into overdoses
Arnold Ngezaho and Torrien Harris
LPD: Stolen credit cards, checks, IDs and more found in car during west Lincoln storage unit break-in
File graphic of an ambulance.
Fentanyl related overdose deaths spike in Lincoln and Omaha
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots

Latest News

Brian Rosenthal
Former sports reporter, Brian Rosenthal, now facing child pornography charges
Heoya has been serving up Korean fries for the last decade out of the U-Stop at 33rd and...
Heoya food truck celebrates 10 years of serving Korean fries, burritos and other Asian fusion dishes
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost looks on during practice in Lincoln on Wednesday, 8/11/21.
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL requiring masks in some settings