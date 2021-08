LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire near 8th and H Streets around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A 10/11 NOW reporter on scene said 8th to 9th Street is blocked off on H Street.

Stay with 1011now.com for details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.