First degree murder trial ordered for 16-year-old

Omaha Police on Thursday, July 8, 2021, issued an arrest warrant for Marion Harris, 16, above,...
Omaha Police on Thursday, July 8, 2021, issued an arrest warrant for Marion Harris, 16, above, in connection with the shooting death of Travell T. Mountain, 18, on Saturday, July 3, 2021.(Omaha Police Department)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 16-year-old boy was ordered to be tried for murder as an adult Tuesday.

Marion Harris allegedly shot and killed Travell T. Mountain, 18, on July 4 at Levi Carter Park. At the time, police issued felony warrants for first degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Those charges stuck and Harris’ case will remain in adult court.

No trial date was set after his preliminary hearing Tuesday. Douglas County Judge Stephanie Hansen ordered Harris to continue being held without bond.

After the shooting the victim’s father told 6 News that his son was Harris’ best friend and from what he understood, Harris fell through the cracks. He said they played ball together, traveled, spent quality time, and had an incredibly strong relationship. A year ago, during a family tradition of creating a vision board, his son outlined his dream of moving out of Omaha, graduating college, and becoming rich.

