Former sports reporter, Brian Rosenthal, now facing child pornography charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former sports reporter is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

According to Chief Ben Houchin with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday investigators worked on and obtained an arrest warrant for Brian Rosenthal. He is currently being held at the Nemaha County Jail.

LSO said Nemaha County investigators reached out to Lancaster County investigators in mid-July on a child sexual assault case involving Rosenthal.

Chief Houchin said during the investigation deputies found Rosenthal had images of children and there was evidence that he was distributing these images to other people. According to Chief Houchin, the pictures were found on electronic devices.

Rosenthal is now facing possession of child pornography and distributing of child pornography charges.

Chief Houchin said investigators are concerned there may be more survivors of sexual assault and child pornography involving Rosenthal.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Rosenthal is accused of sexually assaulting a child on four occasions between December 2017 and February 2018. According to court documents filed in Nemaha County, the child was between the ages of 12-16 years old.

