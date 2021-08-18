Advertisement

Former sports reporter, Brian Rosenthal, now facing child pornography charges

Brian Rosenthal
Brian Rosenthal(Nemaha County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former sports reporter is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

According to Chief Ben Houchin with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday investigators worked on and obtained an arrest warrant for Brian Rosenthal. He is currently being held at the Nemaha County Jail.

RELATED: $1 million bond set for Brian Rosenthal

LSO said Nemaha County investigators reached out to Lancaster County investigators in mid-July on a child sexual assault case involving Rosenthal.

Chief Houchin said during the investigation deputies found Rosenthal had images of children and there was evidence that he was distributing these images to other people. According to Chief Houchin, the pictures were found on electronic devices.

Rosenthal is now facing possession of child pornography and distributing of child pornography charges.

Chief Houchin said investigators are concerned there may be more survivors of sexual assault and child pornography involving Rosenthal.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Rosenthal is accused of sexually assaulting a child on four occasions between December 2017 and February 2018. According to court documents filed in Nemaha County, the child was between the ages of 12-16 years old.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk dial increased back to orange (high risk of spread).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases back to orange
Brandon Davis
LPD: Suspected drug dealer arrested amid investigation into overdoses
Arnold Ngezaho and Torrien Harris
LPD: Stolen credit cards, checks, IDs and more found in car during west Lincoln storage unit break-in
File graphic of an ambulance.
Fentanyl related overdose deaths spike in Lincoln and Omaha
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots

Latest News

LPD: Man opens checking account using stolen checks
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts comments on NCAA investigation into rule violations
LPD has arrested a 17-year-old boy they believe may be involved in a shooting earlier this...
LPD: Teen arrested in connection to shooting at Edgewood Shopping Center