LPD: Teen arrested in connection to shooting at Edgewood Shopping Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a 17-year-old boy they believe may be involved in a shooting earlier this month at the Edgewood Shopping Center.

On August 2, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting just north of 56th Street and Highway 2 near the Edgewood Shopping Center. LPD said while officers were processing the scene, they located a pin button with a 17-year-old boy’s photo on it.

According to police, when viewing surveillance video, officers saw that same 17-year-old was driving a car that arrived at the shopping center before the shooting and then left afterwards.

Investigators said they were able to determine that a maroon Kia Optima was the other car involved and that the 17-year-old in the picture was the one driving the car at the time of the shooting.

On August 11, around 9 p.m. the 17-year-old was taken into custody and brought to the Youth Assessment Center for accessory to a class two felony.

LPD said 19-year-old Jayden Prentice took a gunshot wound to the face. Officers found him in a black Mercedes when they arrived to the shooting scene. The other victim is 18-year-old Christopher Duncan. Officers found him in the parking lot with gunshot wounds in the leg and hip area.

According to officer Spilker, Prentice and Duncan are still in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

