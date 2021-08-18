LPD: U.S. Marshals called in to help arrest woman wanted on 7 warrants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Marshals were called in to help arrest a woman wanted on a number of warrants.

Around 9 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Lincoln Police Department saw 43-year-old Angela Maughan near 42nd and Starr Streets driving a yellow Mini Cooper with fictitious plates.

According to police, Maughan was known to officers to be wanted on seven outstanding warrants and two local broadcasts.

LPD said the car sped away from officers, who later spotted it around 10 a.m. in that same area.

Police said officers tried initiating a traffic stop, but the car sped away from officers.

A few hours later, around 1 p.m., police said members of the United States Marshals saw Maughan in a parking lot near 48th and Vine Streets.

According to police, Maughan tried getting away in the car but she was surrounded by officers and was non-compliant, as well as threatening towards officers when they made contact with her.

Police said while taking Maughan into custody, a number of officers were kicked several times in the legs and she spit in one of the officer’s face.

LPD said a spit sock was used to stop Maughan from getting bodily fluids on officers but she continued kicking officers in the legs while she was moved to the cruiser.

While being seated in the cruiser, LPD said Maughan kicked an officer in the stomach causing significant pain.

Officers said Maughan continued kicking and hitting the inside of the cruiser until she was taken to jail.

Maughan was arrested and has been charged with four counts of 3rd degree assault on a police officer and 2nd subsequent offense resisting arrest.

According to police, Maughan’s broadcasts include protection order violation and criminal mischief, as well as a broadcast for a hit and run crash reported on May 5 at 44th and L Streets.

LPD said Maughan has a warrant out of Sarpy County and warrants out of Lancaster County which include domestic assault, violating harassment protection orders, obstructing a police officer, stalking, violating a protection order and criminal mischief.

