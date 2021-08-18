Advertisement

LPD: U.S. Marshals called in to help arrest woman wanted on 7 warrants

Angela Maughan
Angela Maughan(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Marshals were called in to help arrest a woman wanted on a number of warrants.

Around 9 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Lincoln Police Department saw 43-year-old Angela Maughan near 42nd and Starr Streets driving a yellow Mini Cooper with fictitious plates.

According to police, Maughan was known to officers to be wanted on seven outstanding warrants and two local broadcasts.

LPD said the car sped away from officers, who later spotted it around 10 a.m. in that same area.

Police said officers tried initiating a traffic stop, but the car sped away from officers.

A few hours later, around 1 p.m., police said members of the United States Marshals saw Maughan in a parking lot near 48th and Vine Streets.

According to police, Maughan tried getting away in the car but she was surrounded by officers and was non-compliant, as well as threatening towards officers when they made contact with her.

Police said while taking Maughan into custody, a number of officers were kicked several times in the legs and she spit in one of the officer’s face.

LPD said a spit sock was used to stop Maughan from getting bodily fluids on officers but she continued kicking officers in the legs while she was moved to the cruiser.

While being seated in the cruiser, LPD said Maughan kicked an officer in the stomach causing significant pain.

Officers said Maughan continued kicking and hitting the inside of the cruiser until she was taken to jail.

Maughan was arrested and has been charged with four counts of 3rd degree assault on a police officer and 2nd subsequent offense resisting arrest.

According to police, Maughan’s broadcasts include protection order violation and criminal mischief, as well as a broadcast for a hit and run crash reported on May 5 at 44th and L Streets.

LPD said Maughan has a warrant out of Sarpy County and warrants out of Lancaster County which include domestic assault, violating harassment protection orders, obstructing a police officer, stalking, violating a protection order and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk dial increased back to orange (high risk of spread).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases back to orange
Brandon Davis
LPD: Suspected drug dealer arrested amid investigation into overdoses
Arnold Ngezaho and Torrien Harris
LPD: Stolen credit cards, checks, IDs and more found in car during west Lincoln storage unit break-in
File graphic of an ambulance.
Fentanyl related overdose deaths spike in Lincoln and Omaha
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots

Latest News

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire near 8th and H Streets around 12:30...
Firefighters knock down Lincoln house fire
LPD: Man opens checking account using stolen checks
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts comments on NCAA investigation into rule violations