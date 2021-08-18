Advertisement

Our Town Crete: Investing in parks

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During our visit to Crete, we quickly discovered the city is putting plenty of work into revitalizing and highlighting local parks so that everyone can enjoy them.

We talked with city administrator Tom Ourada at Library Park. “This was constructed in conjunction with our $8 million library,” Ourada said. “It’s the newest park, and it highlights the neighborhood surrounding it that didn’t have a park before.” The library next to the park is equally impressive, and is just two years old. “Library Park features a playground area, a shelter area, and it has a walking trail,” Ourada said. “There were many donations that made this happen. City money, and the civic group Friends of the Library stepped up and provided a great deal of money to the project.”

Turns out that parks are very important to communities like Crete. “Crete didn’t grow much for the last 20 years or so,” Ourada said. “In the last 5, we’ve seen quite a bit of growth. We’ve opened up five subdivisions in the last few years, and in order to attract and keep new families, we need to have amenities like nice parks. We’ve built Library Park, we’ve expanded City Park, and we are looking at spending $2 million for improvements at Tuxedo Park.”

City Park has a number of attractions that local residents enjoy. “We have the heart that we bid on and won in Lincoln in 2017,” Ourada said. “That’s been popular with people. People take selfies there, and it highlights the diversity of our community. The old fountain used to be there, but it was vandalized in 2014. We found the people that had the original molds. They reconstructed it, and we put it in its current spot. We had no idea just how important this fountain is to the community.”

The city mayor is also hoping to close off a parking area at City Park, and put in ADA accessible playground equipment for people with disabilities, so they can enjoy the park. The city is in the middle of designing that. So, if you get a chance to come to Crete, be sure to check out the new library, Library Park, Crete’s central City Park, and even take a drive over to Tuxedo Park to see all of the unique outdoor options Crete has to offer.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk dial increased back to orange (high risk of spread).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases back to orange
Brandon Davis
LPD: Suspected drug dealer arrested amid investigation into overdoses
Arnold Ngezaho and Torrien Harris
LPD: Stolen credit cards, checks, IDs and more found in car during west Lincoln storage unit break-in
File graphic of an ambulance.
Fentanyl related overdose deaths spike in Lincoln and Omaha
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots

Latest News

Zucchini Meatballs
We learn about some techniques to keep in mind when it comes to canning vegetables from the...
Common Ground Canning
We take a closer look at what's being done to improve and expand Crete's city parks.
Our Town Crete: City Parks
The Crete Community Assistance Office is helping newcomers feel welcome, and have success in...
Our Town Crete: Embracing Diversity