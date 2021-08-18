Advertisement

Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost looks on during practice in Lincoln on Wednesday, 8/11/21.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost looks on during practice in Lincoln on Wednesday, 8/11/21.(Joe Nugent)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 18, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football program and Head Coach Scott Frost are under investigation by the NCAA for rule violations, according to a report.

Brett McMurphy of the ActionNetwork reported Wednesday morning Frost and Nebraska are under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games.

“The University of Nebraska Athletic Department has been working collaboratively with the NCAA to review a matter concerning our football program. We appreciate the dialogue we have had with the NCAA and cannot comment further on specifics of this matter.”

University of Nebraska Lincoln Athletic Director Trev Alberts

The report cites sources who state there is “significant video footage” confirming the violations took place in front of Frost and other assistants.

The allegations date back roughly a year, and Frost has been interviewed by the NCAA, according to the report.

The NCAA does not allow consultants or analysts to have direct contact with players.

It is unclear at this time if Frost or Nebraska will face any penalties, but if so, they could include a suspension for Frost for a number of games.

