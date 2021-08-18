Thursday Forecast: Humid and warm with a possible ‘storm...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday should make it four straight days of highs in the 90s with no rain in Lincoln...but a cold front aims to bring both of those “streaks” to an end...

Typical late-summer weather conditions are expected to continue Wednesday night and for much of the day on Thursday. A cold front will be pressing into western Nebraska Thursday afternoon...and this will initiate thunderstorm development...some potentially severe...by late-afternoon and into the evening. As the cold front works its way from west-to-east Thursday night...showers and thunderstorms will do the same. The risk for strong-to-severe thunderstorms will move into eastern Nebraska late Thursday night and into Friday.

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday (KOLN)

High temperatures on Thursday will return to the mid 80s-to-low 90s...with highs on Friday ahead of the front again in the mid 80s-to-low 90s...but areas of western and central Nebraska that find themselves to the west of the boundary are expected to be much cooler. Highs in these locations will range from the mid 70s-to-low 80s on Friday.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

As we head into the weekend your Saturday looks very pleasant with mainly dry conditions...less humidity...and more comfortable temperatures as we hold in the low-to-mid 80s....but by Sunday we begin to warm up again and become a little more humid with highs in the upper 80s-to-low 90s. As the warmer, more humid air returns to the region...some shower-and-thunderstorm chances will return as well...especially by Sunday night. The early part of next week looks seasonably hot and rather humid once again with some small thunderstorm chances lingering...then a cold front enters the picture by Tuesday night and into Wednesday which should spell some relief temperature-wise...and keep a small chance for showers and thunderstorms in our forecast.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

