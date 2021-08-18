Wednesday Forecast: Same old song and dance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather pattern of hot, muggy afternoons will continue Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will eventually move into the region Friday and bring the chance of thunderstorms with some of the storms possibly severe.

Mostly sunny skies Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures around 90 and it will continue to be muggy. Feel like temperatures or the heat index will be in the mid 90s late Wednesday afternoon. South breeze 5 to 15 mph with occasional gusts to around 25 mph.

High temperatures will continue to be a bit above average. (1011 weather)

Warm and muggy conditions will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows around 70.

Low temperatures Wednesday night will mainly be in the 60 with a few lower 70s. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny skies expected on Thursday and continued hot and muggy. The afternoon high will be around 90 degrees. There will be a small chance for a few isolated thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon and evening. However, the best chance for thunderstorms in the Lincoln area will be late Thursday night and continuing into Friday morning.

Warm to hot temperatures continue on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Friday will still be warm and quite humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning and then again Friday afternoon and Friday evening. A few of the storms could be severe Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday should be mainly dry with slightly cooler temperatures and less humidity. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s. Sunday will be warmer and more humid with isolated thunderstorms possible. Hot and muggy condition for Monday and Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms.

A slight, brief cool down Saturday with hot and more humid conditions returning Sunday through Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

