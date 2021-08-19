Advertisement

$200,000 Nebraska Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Utica

Nebraska Lottery
Nebraska Lottery(KNOP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Someone who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Wednesday, August 18 drawing is holding a ticket worth $200,000.

The Nebraska Lottery says one ticket sold for Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $200,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Pac N Save, 620 D St, in Utica. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 04, 11, 16, 26, 38. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
LPD has arrested a 17-year-old boy they believe may be involved in a shooting earlier this...
LPD: Teen arrested in connection to shooting at Edgewood Shopping Center
The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore,...
Garth Brooks cancels next 5 stops on stadium tour because of COVID surge
Angela Maughan
LPD: U.S. Marshals called in to help arrest woman wanted on 7 warrants
COVID-19 in Nebraska
DHHS reports 17 COVID-19 deaths since mid July

Latest News

File graphic of an ambulance.
LIVE: Health Alert issued in Lincoln due to spike in drug overdoses
Scene: 28th Avenue & Himebaugh
Two shot overnight near Omaha school
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
7-Day Forecast
Thursday Forecast: Humid and warm with a possible ‘storm...