Bryan Health halts some surgeries to combat staffing and capacity issues

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryan Health is taking measures to reduce the hospital capacity amid the latest COVID-19 surge.

Surgeries and procedures requiring an overnight stay that can be delayed for 30 days will not be scheduled until further notice. This does not affect outpatient surgeries or surgeries already scheduled.

“I’m telling you we are being as clear and and open and honest as possible - Bryan Medical Center is full. And it’s causing some ripple effects across the region,” said Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement at Bryan Health.

Not unlike the rest of the country, Bryan Health has a staffing capacity issue and a physical capacity issue.

“Tuesday we had 578 patients here, we were holding 30 patients in the emergency department waiting for an in-patient bed to free up,” said John Woodrich, President and CEO Bryan Medical Center. “At that same time we had 14 other hospitals that were holding patients that they wanted to refer into Bryan. That’s why we made this decision that these elective cases, if we can hold them off, it will allow us to take care of people in this region that have more acute care needs.”

Bryan Health said 61 of its 66 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. There are 17 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and only one of them is vaccinated.

Bryan Health has four dedicated COVID units right now along with other units periodically caring for more COVID patients.

Hospital administrators said there is a possibility they may need to go back to restricting visitors if the trend continues.

