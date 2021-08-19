Advertisement

Crete Police searching for missing woman

Stormie Mohr
Stormie Mohr(Crete Police Dept.)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:42 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Crete Police Department says they’re searching for a woman right now.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, CPD reported that Stormie Mohr hasn’t been seen since early Saturday morning in the area of 13th & Main in Crete.

The department went on to say that Mohr has been declared a missing person, and that authorities are attempting to locate her.

“To be clear, she is not in any trouble - we simply need to make sure that she is not in any danger,” police said in the post.

CPD says Mohr may have contacts in Saline, Gage and Lancaster Counties. Anyone with information that might lead to Mohr’s whereabouts should call Crete Police at 402-826-4311.

