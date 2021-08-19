Advertisement

Duitsman enters 4th season as Lincoln Lutheran’s starting quarterback

Lincoln Lutheran quarterback Josh Duitsman is the school's career leader in passing yardage.
Lincoln Lutheran quarterback Josh Duitsman is the school's career leader in passing yardage.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Josh Duitsman didn’t plan on playing football in high school.

“Basketball was my sport,” Duitsman said. “I was the leading scorer on our team in middle school.”

A conversation with Lincoln Lutheran Greg Nelson, however, convinced Duitman to give football a try.

“I didn’t understand (football) a lot,” Duitsman said, who recalls barely being able to throw the ball 35 yards in 2018. “Football is my favorite sport now.”

During the second game of his freshman season, Duitsman was inserted at quarterback when the Warriors starter went down. Nearly four years later, the 6-foot senior is the school’s all-time passing leader with 4,331 yards. He also holds the program record with 46 passing touchdowns.

Duitsman is part of a veteran core for the Warriors this fall, which has starters returning at 14 positions.

Lincoln Lutheran is coming off a 3-6 season. The Warriors open the 2021 campaign on August 27th against Omaha Concordia.

