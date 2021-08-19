Friday Forecast: A cold front sparks changes...including some strong storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front sliding into eastern Nebraska will set the stage for possible strong-to-severe thunderstorm development Friday afternoon and Friday evening.

Isolated Thursday evening showers and thunderstorms will be possible in southeastern Nebraska, but the better chance for more widespread strong-to-severe thunderstorm development will be found in western Nebraska, with this activity slowly sliding into central Nebraska late Thursday night. The strongest of these storms would be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and periods of heavy rain.

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday Night (KOLN)

Some thunderstorms will linger into the early-morning hours of Friday, mainly over central and northeastern Nebraska, although convection should be weakening. There is still a question regarding just how quickly the atmosphere can recover from the leftover morning precipitation, but with a frontal boundary in the area and plenty of instability in the form of low-level moisture and some turning of our atmospheric winds, another round of severe weather is quite possible Friday afternoon and Friday night over eastern Nebraska. It is this round of potential thunderstorms that could threaten the Lincoln area and the strongest of these storms could again produce large hail, damaging winds, heavy rains and perhaps even an isolated tornado or two. Please stay up-to-date on the latest severe weather threat for Friday.

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday (KOLN)

High temperatures on Friday will reflect the location of the aforementioned frontal boundary. Behind the front much of western Nebraska will see readings in the mid 70s-to-low 80s while much of eastern and southeastern Nebraska will still be in the mid 80s-to-low 90s and quite humid.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday still looks like a great day with less humidity and comfortable-for-August temperatures in the upper 70s-to-low 80s. Sunday will quickly warm back up into the upper 80s-to-mid 90s...and humidity levels will also rise. The return of the warm, moist air will also lead to another possible round of strong thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The next seven days will feature a bit of a roller coaster ride for temperatures...with readings bouncing from the 80s...to the 90s...then back to the 80s once again. We will also see “periodic” thunderstorm chances...with the more likely time frame for additional storminess coming late Sunday...and then again next Tuesday...stay tuned.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

