Lincoln could break records for sales tax revenue due to large events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown businesses like restaurants, bars and hotels have been struggling for the last 18 months, but recent big events like the Garth Brooks concert could be a sign that business is coming back.

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce said the concert and the High School Finals Rodeo helped local businesses get ready for Husker gamedays. It expects the city’s August sales and lodging tax revenue to be record-breaking. It’ll take about 30 to 45 days to get finalized numbers on August revenue.

Chamber vice president Jeff Maul said, “It’s helped us get up to speed on staffing. How did they do business pre-pandemic? Because they haven’t had a chance to experience a full hotel, changing linens, putting out food and drink out for guests.”

Maul said the biggest industries hit hard by the pandemic have been restaurants and hotels, especially downtown.

He said with more people being comfortable travelling, more people could be coming to Lincoln in the next few months.

“We want them to be confident knowing they can come to Lincoln, a safe environment with high vaccination numbers, that builds that consumer confidence that we think will drive travel and potentially break records in September and October,” Maul said.

Eric Thompson from UNL said, in a study a few years ago, he found the city makes $5 million per gameday not including university revenue.

“It’s a big help there but in terms of our overall economy, it’s a positive but not a major impact,” Thompson said.

In terms of employment in restaurants and hotels, Thompson said most jobs lost in early 2020 have been recovered.

He’s confident Lincoln is on track for a total economic rebound by the end of this year or early next year.

The Lincoln Chamber said another positive about this football season that’ll help local business is United adding the flight from Chicago to Lincoln for the Northwestern game in early October.

