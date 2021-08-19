Advertisement

Lincoln could break records for sales tax revenue due to large events

Lincoln could break records in sales tax revenue due to large events
Lincoln could break records in sales tax revenue due to large events(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown businesses like restaurants, bars and hotels have been struggling for the last 18 months, but recent big events like the Garth Brooks concert could be a sign that business is coming back.

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce said the concert and the High School Finals Rodeo helped local businesses get ready for Husker gamedays. It expects the city’s August sales and lodging tax revenue to be record-breaking. It’ll take about 30 to 45 days to get finalized numbers on August revenue.

Chamber vice president Jeff Maul said, “It’s helped us get up to speed on staffing. How did they do business pre-pandemic? Because they haven’t had a chance to experience a full hotel, changing linens, putting out food and drink out for guests.”

Maul said the biggest industries hit hard by the pandemic have been restaurants and hotels, especially downtown.

He said with more people being comfortable travelling, more people could be coming to Lincoln in the next few months.

“We want them to be confident knowing they can come to Lincoln, a safe environment with high vaccination numbers, that builds that consumer confidence that we think will drive travel and potentially break records in September and October,” Maul said.

Eric Thompson from UNL said, in a study a few years ago, he found the city makes $5 million per gameday not including university revenue.

“It’s a big help there but in terms of our overall economy, it’s a positive but not a major impact,” Thompson said.

In terms of employment in restaurants and hotels, Thompson said most jobs lost in early 2020 have been recovered.

He’s confident Lincoln is on track for a total economic rebound by the end of this year or early next year.

The Lincoln Chamber said another positive about this football season that’ll help local business is United adding the flight from Chicago to Lincoln for the Northwestern game in early October.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk dial increased back to orange (high risk of spread).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases back to orange
Brandon Davis
LPD: Suspected drug dealer arrested amid investigation into overdoses
Arnold Ngezaho and Torrien Harris
LPD: Stolen credit cards, checks, IDs and more found in car during west Lincoln storage unit break-in
LPD has arrested a 17-year-old boy they believe may be involved in a shooting earlier this...
LPD: Teen arrested in connection to shooting at Edgewood Shopping Center

Latest News

UNL students get tested at the Bob Devaney center after checking in for the semester.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln students ready to start school year, even with precautions
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln released new masking guidance five days ahead of the school...
The University of Nebraska - Lincoln dropped new guidance five days ahead of the school year
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
7-Day Forecast
Thursday Forecast: Humid and warm with a possible ‘storm...