Lincoln Police arrest second teen in Edgewood Shopping Center shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a second suspect in connection to the Edgewood Shopping Center shooting from earlier this month.

On Wednesday around 10 a.m., LPD said they arrested a 17-year-old boy near 57th Street and Baldwin Avenue.

According to police, the teenager is facing first degree assault charges and use of a weapon to commit a felony charges.

Police said the 17-year-old was lodged at the Youth Assessment Center.

At this point, investigators said the teenager had communicated to meet the victims at the theater, however police said they don’t know the circumstances.

LPD said there were a number of guns found on location, which investigators believe would indicate multiple weapons were used. Investigators said they believe there are more people involved who were in the maroon car.

On August 11, LPD arrested a 17-year-old for for accessory to a class two felony. Investigators said they were able to determine that a maroon Kia Optima was the other car involved and that the 17-year-old arrested on the 11th was the one driving the car at the time of the shooting.

According to officer Erin Spilker, 19-year-old Jayden Prentice and 18-year-old Christopher Duncan are still in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

