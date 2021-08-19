LIVE: Health Alert issued in Lincoln due to spike in drug overdoses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday morning, Pat Lopez with the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department along with representatives from Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Centerpointe will join Lincoln Police Acting Chief Brian Jackson and Captain Ryan Dale to provide information on the recent overdoses happening in Lincoln.

Lincoln police said there have been 141 reports of overdoses in Lincoln in 2021 with 50 in just the past month.

“Overdoses are not new to Lincoln but the severity and the numbers are,” Jackson said.

Police are especially concerned with a new trend in Lincoln involving cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. A lethal dose of fentanyl is equivalent in size to a few grains of salt.

Investigators are seeing fentanyl mixed with cocaine and methamphetamine and also in counterfeit pills made to look like legitimate name brand pharmaceuticals.

Lincoln Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said they are issuing a health alert for the city because of the spike in overdoses.

Nebraska state statute provides exceptions from criminal liability for a person who requests emergency medical assistance for themselves or another person in the event of a drug overdose.

