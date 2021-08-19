Advertisement

LLCHD: Unvaccinated man in his 30s dies from COVID-19

Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Lincoln - Deaths
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Lincoln - Deaths
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department said two more people have died from COVID-19 including a man in his 30s who was unvaccinated.

The other person who died is a man in his 70s who was also unvaccinated.

The health department reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients:  79 with 60 from Lancaster County (7 on ventilators) and 19 from other communities (4 on ventilators)

Risk Dial:  low-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk dial increased back to orange (high risk of spread).
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk dial increased back to orange (high risk of spread).

Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 191,637
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 177,981
  • Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 69.5%

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

  • Friday, August 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
  • Monday, August 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses
  • Wednesday, August 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNL City Campus, 1400 “R” St., plaza outside the Union – first and second doses; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNL East Campus, 1705 Arbor Drive, plaza outside the East Union – first and second doses
  • Thursday, August 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNL City Campus, plaza outside the Union – first and second doses; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNL East Campus, plaza outside the East Union – first and second doses
  • Friday, August 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

  • Bryan Health: Testing is available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
  • CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.
  • Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.
  • Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens and other health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

