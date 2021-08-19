Advertisement

LPD: Person steals motorized wheelchair outside of F Street Rec Center

(KBTX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking for the person responsible for stealing a motorized wheelchair.

Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, dispatchers were called to 12th and F Streets on a theft.

LPD said responding officers spoke with a 25-year-old man who explained that he’d parked his black motor wheelchair in front of the F Street Rec Center at 11:30 p.m. the day before, on Tuesday, and came back at 7 a.m. on Wednesday to pick it up but it was missing.

Officers said they reviewed video and saw a person riding it away eastbound from the Rec Center. According to police, surveillance video showed the wheelchair being stolen around 3:45 a.m.

Police estimate the wheelchair to be around $1,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

