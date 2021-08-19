Advertisement

LSO: Man in jail on theft case now facing child porn charges

Spencer Lile
Spencer Lile(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office say a man already in jail on theft charges is now facing child pornography charges.

On Wednesday deputies with LSO’s Criminal Division arrested 41 year-old Spencer R. Lile of Exeter.

According to deputies, Lile is facing possession of child pornography charges.

Deputies said Lile was already in custody on charges of felony theft and felony possession of a controlled substance from a case on Aug. 4.

Investigators said during routine investigative follow-up into the theft case, a search warrant was obtained for Lile’s digital electronic devices where investigators said they found a number of images and videos of children, believed to be under 16-years-old, in various sexually explicit acts.

LSO said investigators at this time do not believe the images and videos were produced locally.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

