LSO: Man punches driver in face, runs over leg following road rage incident on Saltillo Rd

Ronald Banse
Ronald Banse(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges following a road rage incident where the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says he ran over another man’s leg.

On Wednesday after 8 a.m., LSO said at 14th and Saltillo there was a road rage incident where two drivers were tailgating and brake checking each other.

According to LSO, the drivers ended up at a gas station off Highway 77 and Saltillo Road where there was a confrontation.

Deputies said the victim was in his car when the other driver walked up, reached through the driver’s side window and punched the victim in the face.

LSO said the suspect walked back to his car and that’s when the victim got out to get a picture of the suspect’s car. While the victim was trying to take a picture, LSO said the suspect used his car and knocked down the victim and ran over his leg.

Deputies said they made contact with Ronald Banse who was arrested and is facing second degree assault charges.

The victim is a 47-year-old man who told deputies on scene that he did not want medical attention; instead he was going to go to the hospital on his own.

According to LSO, the victim said his injury will require surgery.

