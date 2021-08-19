Advertisement

Missing inmate arrested and brought back to Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center

Melvin Grimes
Melvin Grimes(Nebraska Department of Corrections)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last week, has been arrested. Members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office took Melvin Grimes into custody on Tuesday. He disappeared from CCC-L on August 12.

Grimes started his sentence on March 15, 2021. He was sentenced to two years for multiple counts of shoplifting out of Douglas County. Grimes has a tentative release date of December 10, 2021.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

