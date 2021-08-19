Nebraska nears starting running back decision

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick says a decision is coming soon on the Huskers’ starting running back. Four players are in contention for the position, including freshman Gabe Ervin and USC transfer Markese Stepp.

“Its getting a little more clear,” Lubick said. “We like how its shaping up.”

Lubick says Nebraska’s running backs have improved throughout fall camp.

The Huskers open the 2021 season on August 28th at Illinois. A depth chart is expected to be released on Monday, August 23rd.

