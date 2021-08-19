Advertisement

New ‘Jeopardy!’ host apologizes for previous comments about women

Mike Richards issued an apology after clips from a podcast he hosted reemerged.
Mike Richards issued an apology after clips from a podcast he hosted reemerged.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray Media Group) - The new host of “Jeopardy!” is apologizing for past statements about women.

A website called The Ringer says it found 2013 and 2014 episodes of a podcast Mike Richards hosted, called “The Randumb Show,” in which Richards reportedly commented on women’s bodies.

The Ringer says the audio has been removed from the internet, although the website and TMZ posted some of the old clips.

Variety released a statement from Richards in which he calls his words a thoughtless, insensitive misjudgment.

“Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry,” Richards said in part in the statement.

“Jeopardy!” has not released a comment on Richards’ apology or on previous statements.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
LPD has arrested a 17-year-old boy they believe may be involved in a shooting earlier this...
LPD: Teen arrested in connection to shooting at Edgewood Shopping Center
The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore,...
Garth Brooks cancels next 5 stops on stadium tour because of COVID surge
Angela Maughan
LPD: U.S. Marshals called in to help arrest woman wanted on 7 warrants
COVID-19 in Nebraska
DHHS reports 17 COVID-19 deaths since mid July

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden: Greater threats than Taliban-controlled Afghanistan
The U.S. faces a challenge: evacuating tens of thousands before Aug. 31.
Afghanistan war unpopular amid chaotic pullout, AP-NORC poll shows
Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, is joined by...
EXPLAINER: Texas Democrats and threat of arrest over holdout
A CNN producer was nearly rifle-butted by a member of the Taliban
Taliban block airport access with gunfire in Kabul