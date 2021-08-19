Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest man after stand-off at home

OPD spokesman said officers found him in a dryer
(MGN Online)
By Kevin Westhues, Marlo Lundak and Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday arrested a man who had barricaded himself in a home near Park Avenue and Dodge Street.

SWAT officers were seen escorting a man out of the home about 45 minutes after they were seen going in. OPD Sgt. Aaron Hanson said in an update later that they found the man hiding in a dryer.

Hanson said the Metro Fugitive Task Force had been searching for the 32-year-old, whom police are not identifying at this time, for “some time.” He said the man was wanted on numerous charges, including violent charges.

Officers entering the home found two women, four children, and a large dog they described as “potentially aggressive.”

Park Avenue was closed Thursday afternoon as tactical police crews worked to resolve the situation.

During the standoff, OPD brought in an armored vehicle. Officers were surrounding the area as others in tactical gear entered the home around 2:15 p.m.

Police found two guns during the arrest and were waiting on a warrant to further search the residence, Hanson said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

