Omaha Police arrest man after stand-off at home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday arrested a man who had barricaded himself in a home near Park Avenue and Dodge Street.

SWAT officers were seen escorting a man out of the home about 45 minutes after they were seen going in. OPD Sgt. Aaron Hanson said in an update later that they found the man hiding in a dryer.

UPDATE: I just watched police escort a man out of the home. @WOWT6News — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) August 19, 2021

Hanson said the Metro Fugitive Task Force had been searching for the 32-year-old, whom police are not identifying at this time, for “some time.” He said the man was wanted on numerous charges, including violent charges.

Officers entering the home found two women, four children, and a large dog they described as “potentially aggressive.”

Park Avenue was closed Thursday afternoon as tactical police crews worked to resolve the situation.

During the standoff, OPD brought in an armored vehicle. Officers were surrounding the area as others in tactical gear entered the home around 2:15 p.m.

Police found two guns during the arrest and were waiting on a warrant to further search the residence, Hanson said.

Omaha police & Omaha SWAT teams are on the scene of what officers tell me is a potentially armed man who has barricaded himself inside his home near Park Ave and Dodge Streets. @WOWT6News — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) August 19, 2021

A large group of officers went inside the house about 5 minutes ago, some have come out but continue to be readily armed and gathered at the front door of the home — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) August 19, 2021

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.