Advertisement

Parkview Christian adjusts to 6-man football

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Parkview Christian transitioned to 6-man football last fall. The move resulted in a renewed energy around the program and more wins in 2020.

“Not not about the biggest guy,” John Paul LaPlant said. “Its about the quickest guy.”

The Patritos went 5-4 while reaching the Class D6 playoffs. It was the sixth playoff appearance in school history.

This year, Parkview Christian returns starters at seven positions. The Patriots will have a new starting quarterback in junior Elijah Colbert.

Parkview Christian opens the season at home against St. Edward on August 27th. The Patriots will host defending state champion McCool Junction on October 1st.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
LPD has arrested a 17-year-old boy they believe may be involved in a shooting earlier this...
LPD: Teen arrested in connection to shooting at Edgewood Shopping Center
Angela Maughan
LPD: U.S. Marshals called in to help arrest woman wanted on 7 warrants
The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore,...
Garth Brooks cancels next 5 stops on stadium tour because of COVID surge
File graphic of an ambulance.
Health Alert issued in Lincoln due to spike in drug overdoses

Latest News

pcs
Parkview Christian adjusts to 6-man football
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
Lincoln Lutheran quarterback Josh Duitsman is the school's career leader in passing yardage.
Duitsman enters 4th season as Lincoln Lutheran’s starting quarterback
duits
4-year starting QB at Lincoln Lutheran