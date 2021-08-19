Parkview Christian adjusts to 6-man football

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Parkview Christian transitioned to 6-man football last fall. The move resulted in a renewed energy around the program and more wins in 2020.

“Not not about the biggest guy,” John Paul LaPlant said. “Its about the quickest guy.”

The Patritos went 5-4 while reaching the Class D6 playoffs. It was the sixth playoff appearance in school history.

This year, Parkview Christian returns starters at seven positions. The Patriots will have a new starting quarterback in junior Elijah Colbert.

Parkview Christian opens the season at home against St. Edward on August 27th. The Patriots will host defending state champion McCool Junction on October 1st.

