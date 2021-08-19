Thursday Forecast: Heat and humidity continue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm and muggy conditions continue on Thursday and even on Friday for eastern Nebraska. A cold front as well as an upper level lower pressure system will begin to move into western Nebraska late this afternoon and evening triggering thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Scattered thunderstorms will then move into central Nebraska around midnight and possibly move into eastern Nebraska early Friday morning. Severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening as the complex storm system moves through eastern Nebraska.
Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid again for the Lincoln area Thursday afternoon. Highs will be around 90 with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. A few isolated showers or t’storms will be possible in eastern Nebraska late this afternoon and evening.
Partly cloudy skies for tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible well after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Severe weather will be possible in central and eastern Nebraska Friday afternoon and evening. The main hazards will be large hail and damaging winds, however, a few tornadoes will be possible.
It will still be warm and muggy on Friday for the Lincoln area with the high in the upper 80s. A few morning thunderstorms will be possible, but the better chance for thunderstorms will be late in the afternoon and evening.
Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.
It will continue to be humid on Thursday and Friday for the Lincoln area. We will have relief from the humidity on Saturday but, higher dew points return on Sunday with the muggy weather continuing into next week.
Warmer temperatures return the area on Sunday with hot and muggy conditions on Monday and Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms possible.
