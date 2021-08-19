Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Heat and humidity continue

By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm and muggy conditions continue on Thursday and even on Friday for eastern Nebraska. A cold front as well as an upper level lower pressure system will begin to move into western Nebraska late this afternoon and evening triggering thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Scattered thunderstorms will then move into central Nebraska around midnight and possibly move into eastern Nebraska early Friday morning. Severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening as the complex storm system moves through eastern Nebraska.

Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and evening in parts of...
Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid again for the Lincoln area Thursday afternoon. Highs will be around 90 with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. A few isolated showers or t’storms will be possible in eastern Nebraska late this afternoon and evening.

It will continue to be warm to hot and humid.
Partly cloudy skies for tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible well after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Lows will be on the warm side Thursday night into Friday morning, especially in eastern Nebraska.
Severe weather will be possible in central and eastern Nebraska Friday afternoon and evening. The main hazards will be large hail and damaging winds, however, a few tornadoes will be possible.

Scattered severe thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska.
It will still be warm and muggy on Friday for the Lincoln area with the high in the upper 80s. A few morning thunderstorms will be possible, but the better chance for thunderstorms will be late in the afternoon and evening.

Still warm and humid in central and eastern Nebraska. Cooler in western Nebraska.
Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cooler and less humid for Saturday.
It will continue to be humid on Thursday and Friday for the Lincoln area. We will have relief from the humidity on Saturday but, higher dew points return on Sunday with the muggy weather continuing into next week.

A brief break from the humidity on Saturday.
Warmer temperatures return the area on Sunday with hot and muggy conditions on Monday and Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms possible.

After a brief cool down on Saturday, hot and humid conditions return Sunday and continue into...
