Two shot overnight near Omaha school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were rushed to a hospital after a shooting early Thursday near an Omaha public school.

Gunshots rang out at 28th Avenue and Himebaugh about 2:30 a.m., just outside of Miller Elementary.

Police said their wounds did not appear to be life threatening. 6 News counted at least 23 evidence placards at the scene with a car riddled with bullets in the middle of it.

We spoke to a neighbor who was shaken up. She has seven children from 5 year old twins to 16. She called the situation nerve wracking.

The scene was cleared by 7 a.m. in time for a new school day to begin.

