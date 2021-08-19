Advertisement

Two shot overnight near Omaha school

Scene: 28th Avenue & Himebaugh
Scene: 28th Avenue & Himebaugh
By Lauren Melendez
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were rushed to a hospital after a shooting early Thursday near an Omaha public school.

Gunshots rang out at 28th Avenue and Himebaugh about 2:30 a.m., just outside of Miller Elementary.

Police said their wounds did not appear to be life threatening. 6 News counted at least 23 evidence placards at the scene with a car riddled with bullets in the middle of it.

We spoke to a neighbor who was shaken up. She has seven children from 5 year old twins to 16. She called the situation nerve wracking.

The scene was cleared by 7 a.m. in time for a new school day to begin.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
LPD has arrested a 17-year-old boy they believe may be involved in a shooting earlier this...
LPD: Teen arrested in connection to shooting at Edgewood Shopping Center
The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore,...
Garth Brooks cancels next 5 stops on stadium tour because of COVID surge
Angela Maughan
LPD: U.S. Marshals called in to help arrest woman wanted on 7 warrants
COVID-19 in Nebraska
DHHS reports 17 COVID-19 deaths since mid July

Latest News

File graphic of an ambulance.
LIVE: Health Alert issued in Lincoln due to spike in drug overdoses
Nebraska Lottery
$200,000 Nebraska Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Utica
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
7-Day Forecast
Thursday Forecast: Humid and warm with a possible ‘storm...