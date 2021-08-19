University of Nebraska-Lincoln students ready to start school year, even with precautions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Next week, University of Nebraska-Lincoln students are starting a semester leadership hopes will be as normal as possible.

However, normal is hard to achieve during a pandemic. The University dropped new guidance Wednesday morning mandating masks in some situations.

The new requirements came just five days before students start classes.

“It’s really exciting,” Amy Goodburn, Chancellor of Undergraduate Students said.

Just like any year, students are moving into their dorms, picking up their N-Cards and free t-shirts.

“It’s pretty cool,” Raegan Anderson, a freshman said. “It’s exciting to meet new people.”

But they’ve got another task on their to-do lists for the week before classes; getting tested.

“We want to make sure they’re not bringing their viruses along with their belongings to our residence halls,” Goodburn said.

That testing, along with vaccine clinics on campus are two ways the University is hoping to limit the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

They also dropped new guidance mandating masks in certain classes.

“Select classrooms that have very interactive experiences like labs, music and theater classes,” Goodburn said.

Professors and students can also tell the University they’d like students around them to be masked too.

“For example if they have children under 12 at home who aren’t eligible to be vaccinated,” Goodburn said.

While masks are required campus wide, there are signs on building doors that say masks are recommended for vaccinated students and expected for unvaccinated students.

A graduate student told 10/11 NOW she hadn’t stopped wearing her mask and won’t any time soon.

“I’m definitely glad the University is requiring masks in some situations, especially with the Delta variant,” Clair Trenhaile said.

Students, staff and faculty have been asked to submit their vaccination cards on a voluntary registry. If they choose not to be vaccinated or submit their status to the University, they will be tested once a week. When students enter buildings, they will be asked to check-in with a Wellness Attendant who will ensure they’re safe to enter a school building.

If students don’t get tested or vaccinated, their access to buildings may be limited.

A fifth-year senior who spoke to 10/11 NOW said he believes the University is taking the right precautions.

“I think it’s a critical time for everyone to follow guidelines so we can start the semester off smoothly,” Mohamed Komi said.

Check out the University’s entire plan on their website, that’s also where positivity rates will be reported.

