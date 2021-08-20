Advertisement

Florida Georgia Line cancels their I LOVE MY COUNTRY TOUR 2021

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Florida Georgia Line announced on Friday the cancellation of their I LOVE MY COUNTRY TOUR 2021 due to COVID-19.

Florida Georgia Line had planned to perform at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Oct. 15 prior to the cancellation.

“There is nothing better than seeing all of your faces from the stage, feeling your good energy, and making memories together,” shares FGL’s Tyler Hubbard. “We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y’all understand. We love our fans and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”

“Although we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us,” adds FGL’s Brian Kelley. “To our fans, band, crew, and all of the venues around the country, thank you for your love and support! We couldn’t do what we do without you, and we hope we can all do our part to bring live music back soon.”

For all current ticket holders, refunds will be issued to the original method of payment used at time of purchase. No action is required to obtain a refund.

