Friday Forecast: Severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front and upper level low will move across central and eastern Nebraska Friday triggering showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe in eastern Nebraska Friday afternoon and evening. Cooler and less humid conditions in the wake of the cold front on Saturday. Warmer, more humid weather returns on Sunday with scattered thunderstorms possible and some of those storms could be severe as well.

Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid for the Lincoln area Friday afternoon. Highs will be around 90 with a south wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible in eastern Nebraska after 3 pm and continuing through at least 9 pm Friday evening. Large hail, damaging winds will be the main threat with a few isolated tornadoes possible.

Scattered severe thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon and evening. (1011 Weather)

Still hot and muggy in eastern and southeastern Nebraska. Cooler and less humid for northern and western Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

A few evening showers and thunderstorms ending around midnight. Clearing skies and cooler tonight with the low in the Lincoln area dropping to around 60 degrees early Saturday morning.

Low temperatures tonight will range from the 40s in western Nebraska to the lower to mid 60s in southeastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid for Saturday. There may be a few scattered clouds late in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 80s.

Comfortable temperatures and humidity for Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Scattered thunderstorms will be continue Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s with higher humidity as well.

Monday and Tuesday will be hot and humid with isolated thunderstorms on Monday, scattered t’storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hot and humid again Sunday into next week. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.