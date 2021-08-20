Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here’s what’s happening in Lincoln in this week’s Friday Fast Facts by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition Show

The Cornhusker Marching Band’s annual exhibition concert returns to Memorial Stadium. You’ll see highlights of what the marching band has been working on during their pre-season band camp, including the famous “drill down” and a preview of the first halftime show. Guests can enter through Gates 3 and 11.

Friday 7 p.m.; Free

Tour the Wild Side

It’s time to visit some amazing places. This weekend’s event is to see and learn about using native plants in your greenspace. There are seven sites on Saturday’s tour and six sites on Sunday’s tour. The tour is self-led and there is no set order to check out the landscapes, other than your own curiosity. Visit their website to see all the spots on each tour.

Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Free

48th and O Car Show

The 48th and O Car Show is back! Autosounds of Lincoln and Chick-fil-A 48th and Oare partnering up to raise support for a local organization. Come see some of Lincoln’s finest cars, bikes and trucks. There will be chances to win Chick-fil-A swag, Autosounds prizes and fun for the whole community!

Saturday 4-7:30 p.m.; Free for spectators

Brews at the Zoo

It’s time for adults ages 21 and over to enjoy some delicious craft beers and amazing music at the zoo! This year’s event features craft beers from Zipline Brewing Co., Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more! There will be live music by Flannel Channel.

Saturday 6-11 p.m.; $35

Jeff Foxworthy and Nate Bargatze

Jeff Foxworthy and Nate Bargatze are coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena this weekend. Foxworthy is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and bestselling author. Widely known for his redneck jokes, his act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature. Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze sells out shows across the world. Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, which is evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

Saturday 7 p.m.; Tickets start at $49.50

