Advertisement

Huskers set for annual red-white scrimmage

The 2021 Nebraska volleyball team poses for a fun team photo on media day at the Devaney Center...
The 2021 Nebraska volleyball team poses for a fun team photo on media day at the Devaney Center in Lincoln on Saturday, 8/7/21.(Rex Smith)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska volleyball team will hold its annual Red-White Scrimmage this Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, with first serve set for 6 p.m. The scrimmage is open to the public, and a limited number of $10 tickets are available for purchase online at //Huskers.com/tickets or by phone at (800) 8-BIG-RED. Four hundred fans will receive a 2021 volleyball season poster Saturday at the Devaney Center.

The scrimmage will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network+ and Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren Cook West on the call. Baylor is in his 28th season handling play-by-play duties for the Husker volleyball program, and West, a former All-America setter at NU, will provide color commentary. Huskers Radio Network will carry the match on HRN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Lincoln - Deaths
LLCHD: Unvaccinated man in his 30s dies from COVID-19
File graphic of an ambulance.
Health Alert issued in Lincoln due to spike in drug overdoses
Stormie Mohr
Crete Police searching for missing woman
LPD has arrested a second suspect in connection to the Edgewood Shopping Center from earlier...
Lincoln Police arrest second teen in Edgewood Shopping Center shooting
Spencer Lile
LSO: Man in jail on theft case now facing child porn charges

Latest News

Watch 10/11 Sports Double Overtime Friday nights at 10:35 p.m. on our website, app and facebook...
LIVE at 10:35PM: 10/11 Sports Double Overtime
lse
HS Softball Highlights (Thurs, Aug. 19)
Nebraska Soccer vs. Western Illinois
Nebraska Soccer vs. Western Illinois
Nebraska soccer defeats W. Illinois
Nebraska soccer wins season opener over Western Illinois